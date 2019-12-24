Left Menu
Realtor who sold same flat to multiple people arrested

  • Noida
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:43 IST
A realtor has been arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly selling the same flat in a residential society to multiple people, officials said on Tuesday. Vinay Jain of the AVJ Heights group was absconding for around one year after multiple cases of fraud were registered against him in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police said.

"He owns the AVJ Society in Surajpur area of Greater Noida. He is accused of selling one particular flat in the society to multiple people and duping them after which a case of fraud was lodged against him," an official from Surajpur police station said. Jain is a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, the official said.

A case of fraud and forgery was registered against him in 2016, then in 2018 and the same year he was booked under the Gangster Act, the police said. In 2019, half a dozen more FIRs were registered against him under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police added.

