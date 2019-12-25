Christmas festivities begin across Goa

With the pealing of the bells at various Churches, the faithful ushered in the Christmas festivities across Goa on Tuesday night. Christmas is a major festival in the coastal state, where Christians comprise nearly 27 percent of the population.

The state had been getting ready for the festivities since the last fortnight with markets selling accessories required to decorate homes. Markets in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco besides other places were packed with shoppers doing last-minute buying for the festival, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

As part of the celebrations, cribs depicting the birth of Lord Jesus were set up at homes by the faithful. Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Christmas.

The governor, in his message, has said "on this day, we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave us the eternal message of peace, tolerance, sacrifice, love, and brotherhood. Christmas also reminds us of the importance of giving and sharing with friends and family. He said Christmas unites the people of all faiths.

"It is a festival which people from all religions and faiths celebrate worldwide irrespective of caste and creed. It is the essence of this festival which unites all the people, Malik added. On this occasion, let us re-dedicate ourselves to put into practice the great message of Lord Jesus Christ to live in peace, strengthening bonds, and work together for the prosperity and glory of our society," the governor said.

