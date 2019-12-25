Man held for strangulating wife to death

Police have arrested a man on Wednesday from Agasan village in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly strangulating his wife to death over some domestic issue, an official said. The accused, Narendra Chilkamari (33), who worked as a daily wage labourer in a company at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, committed the crime on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

"The accused and his wife Anushka (40) would frequently quarrel over minor domestic issues. On Monday night, an argument broke out between the couple at their residence. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted his wife and choked her to death," senior inspector M S Kad of Mumbra police station said. After the police were alerted, the body was sent for post-mortem, which confirmed that she had been strangled.

Besides, injury marks were also found on her chest and neck, he added. The accused was booked under IPC section 302 (murder), police said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

PTI COR NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.