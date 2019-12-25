Left Menu
We will fight Chinas power of the gun with the power of of the gun with truth: Dalai Lama

  Gaya
  25-12-2019
  • Created: 25-12-2019 15:05 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday vowed that Tibetan Buddhists will continue to fight with "the power of truth" the communist regime in China which, according to him, thrived on the "power of the gun". The Tibetan spiritual leader made the statement at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya near here, the place where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago.

He arrived at Bodh Gaya on Tuesday night on his annual fortnight-long visit of the pilgrim town during which he offers discourses besides organizing the Kala Chakra initiation ceremony. "A survey conducted three years ago has shown a massive rise in the number of Tibetan Buddhists in China. We have the power of truth while the communist regime in China has the power of the gun," the Dalai Lama said.

The Buddhist monk, who is also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, paid glowing tributes to "ancient Indian education system" and its emphasis on "non-violence, compassion and democracy" citing the example of the Nalanda University, the ruins of which lay less than a 100 kilometers away from Bodh Gaya. "As social animals, we cannot do without compassion.

It is a virtue essential to achieving mental peace. The world is reeling under violence, often in the name of religion. This must not happen and humanistic values must be promoted," he added. About the spread of Buddhism in China, which has been officially atheist since the communist revolution, the Dalai Lama said, "China has traditionally been a Buddhist country.

Among the adherents of various religions, Buddhists are the largest in number. "Moreover, many citizens of China are practising Tibetan Buddhism and its universities have a large number of Buddhist scholars," he added.

The Dalai Lama had sought asylum in India in 1959 after he fled his homeland in the wake of repression by the Peoples Liberation Army. Massive security arrangements are in place in the temple town, which will remain till the conclusion of the Dalai Lamas 14-day-long stay.

His tour here in January last year was rocked by a low-intensity bomb explosion at the very venue where he had delivered a discourse a few hours ago.

