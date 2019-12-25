Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policies, principles of Congress have held India together: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 18:55 IST
Policies, principles of Congress have held India together: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the country has remained united and integrated today due to the policies and principles of the Congress formed under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country integrated.

"The country remained united and integrated due to sacrifice of leaders of the Congress, its policies, programs and principles formed under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi," Gehlot said while addressing a gathering in Palsana town of Sikar district. "The biggest lie and joke of this year is on one hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the government will implement NRC in the entire country while on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says there has been no discussion on NRC," he said.

"Can someone lie bigger than this to mislead the country?" the chief minister said. Attacking the Modi government for allegedly failing to address woes of farmers across the country, Gehlot said in 2014, the prime minister said that he will double the income of the farmers, but there seems to be no hope.

"How long you will keep asking for votes in the name of nationalism, Article 370 and Ram temple. People have understood you. That is why BJP governments are losing elections in states one by one. After Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, now the Congress is going to form government in Jharkhand because people have understood them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NPR will serve as database for NRC, furnish wrong names and addresses: Arundhati Roy

Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register NPR will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses. Addressing a protest gathering ...

New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the oc...

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019