Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur, Maharashtra

A 25-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a senior forest official said. The spot where Mangesh Kodape was killed is located in Jogapur jungle under the Rajura Forest Range, 30 km from the district headquarters.

Kodape had gone to the jungle to collect firewood along with some other villagers around noon when a tiger pounced on him and killed him on the spot, the official said. Forest officials rushed to the spot and were conducting further investigation, he said.

The district houses Tadoba National Park, a tiger reserve which is estimated to have over a hundred big cats. PTI COR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

