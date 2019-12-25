Left Menu
Assam: Continuing anti-CAA protests dampen Christmas spirit

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued across Assam on Wednesday amid muted Christmas celebrations, with leading personalities from the creative world decrying the contentious law. In Guwahati, a large number of artistes gathered at Latasil playground to raise their voice against CAA along with members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

Painters made anti-citizenship law musings, while renowned sculptor Biren Singha created a bust of Dipanjal Das, who was killed during the ongoing protests. Poets and writers strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for "ignoring" the peoples' voice, and urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to press for the withdrawal of the act.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said the participation of so many artistes added a new dimension to the agitation. Protests against the CAA were also witnessed at several places in Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Sonitpur districts.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi held a 12-hour hunger strike at Teok in Jorhat, demanding immediate rollback of the legislation. The protesters also demanded immediate release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and others arrested for their role in the anti-CAA agitation.

Gogoi, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, was arrested from Jorhat on December 12 in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Christmas celebrations were a low-key affair in Assam, as church priests said the situation in the state did not enliven the spirit to celebrate the occasion with mirth and gaiety.

Meanwhile, peaceful protests continued across all the districts in the Brahmaputra Valley, which has been witness to violence and arson since December 9. Five persons have lost their lives during the agitation since December 11, the day when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament..

