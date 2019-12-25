Three killed in road accident in Beed district, Maharashtra

Three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a private bus in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place at Gangamasla village in Majalgaon tehsil on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Vinayak Jawale, vice principal of Shivaji College in Parbhani, his daughter Rupali and driver Vijay Kanade. They were returning to Parbhani from Pune, police said. Further probe is on..

