Haryana: Panchkula Municipal Corporation sets up booths offering milk packets in exchange of plastic

Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up vita booths across the city that offer milk packets to people in exchange of plastic waste. In line with the Government of India's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', the corporation has come up with 'Waste Exchange Programme' to make Panchkula plastic-free.

"Under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' we have already banned plastic in Panchkula. We had started the initiative on November 1. Those who give us 1 kg plastic or 10 plastic bottles will receive 1 packet of milk free of cost. This offer can be availed at many vita booths across Panchkula. Till now, we have collected five tonnes of plastic which we have sent for recycling," Executive Officer Panchkula Administration, Jarnail Singh told ANI. The initiative has received a positive response from the city residents. (ANI)

