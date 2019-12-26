Shivakumar lays foundation stone for Jesus Christ statue in Karnataka's Harobele

Congress MLA DK Shivakumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a statue of Jesus Christ in Harobele. Shivakumar had got 10 acres of land sanctioned by the state government in Harobele for the statue.

Yesterday, he handed over title deeds and other documents to the trust responsible for the construction of the statue which will be 114 feet tall including its pedestal. It will be made from hard granite. The people of Harobele, who are mostly Christians, thanked the Congress MLA and said they regarded the statue as a gift for Christmas. (ANI)

