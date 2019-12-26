Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express featuring Odisha's

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express showcasing Odisha's heritage and culture on the exteriors of the train. The coaches were draped with vinyl wrapping sheets having high-quality art related prints on the dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of the state.

Earlier, an agreement was signed between the East- Coast Railway (ECoR) and Navratna NALCO for decoration of the Rajdhani Express. The designs, placed between the glass windows of the coaches on the exterior side, are likely to promote tourism potential of the state along with its traditional art.

While each rake consists of about 15 coaches, Nalco will pay Rs 1 crore for each rake as advertisement revenue to the ECoR. The companys designs and logos also feature on the coaches..

