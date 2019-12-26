Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 central teams sent to Gujarat to tackle locust attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:47 IST
11 central teams sent to Gujarat to tackle locust attack

The central government has sent 11 teams to Gujarat to tackle the problem of locusts entering various districts of the state from Pakistan side and damaging crops, an official said on Thursday. Massive swarms of locusts- which are mainly tropical grasshoppers with strong powers of flight - descended on Banaskantha, Mehsana, Kutch, Patan and Sabarkantha districts in the last few days and were destroying crops like mustard, castor, fennel, cumin, cotton, potato, wheat and jatropha.

"To tackle the menace, 11 central centres have arrived in Gujarat. They will take all necessary steps, including spraying of pesticides, to contain the attack. The teams will remain in the state until the problem is solved," a senior government official told PTI. During his visit to Vadodara on Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupanialso said that 11 teams sent by the Centre have begun work to check the locust menace.

The state government is also exploring the possibility of using drones to spray insecticides, he said. State Agriculture Minister R C Faldu also said that insecticides were being sprayed on crops hit by locust attack.

Farmers have been directed to deploy various measures to deal with the situation, including burning tyres in fields, playing drums and clanging utensils, switching on table fans near crops and even blaring out music from a mini truck- mounted console, an agriculture department official said. Locusts were first seen in villages of Suigam, Danta, Deesa, Palanpur and Lakhni talukas of Banaskantha district last week, which then moved to villages in Satlasana taluka of neighbouring Mehsana district.

"These locusts entered Gujarat from the desert areas of Pakistan. This is the second time in a month when locusts have invaded our fields in north Gujarat. Local administration and the agriculture department is dealing with the situation," state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel earlier said. Farmers claimed the locusts swarm was happening after almost a decade.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said the state government's measures to contain the locust attack were inadequate. The government should have used aircraft to spray insecticides, they said.

However, Faldu said such a method could prove dangerous or even fatal for animals who eat grass and other plants in open fields..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Internet services suspended in UP's Saharanpur till tomorrow

By Internet Services Suspended In UpS Saharanpur Till Tomorrow Internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumour due to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.SSP Dinesh Kumar said, To prev...

Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image

Shanghai, Dec 26 AFP A company run by Bruce Lees daughter is suing a Chinese fast food chain for allegedly using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission. Shannon Lees Bruce Lee Enterprises accuses restaurant chain Kun...

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthrals skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the suns centre...

Delay in aircraft deliveries, non-availability of engines led to disruption in network: GoAir

GoAir, which has come under fire from passengers for cancelling dozens of flights abruptly earlier this week, on Thursday attributed the disruption in network to delay in aircraft deliveries and non-availability of engines. In a clarificat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019