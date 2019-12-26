Cong-led bandh to oppose CAA, NRC in Puducherry postponed Puducherry Dec 26 (PTI): The ruling Congress and its allies have postponed tomorrow's dawn-to-dusk bandh called by them to oppose the CAA and NRC in response to traders' plea that their business would be affected if the strike was organised. PWD Minister and PCC president A Namassivayam announced in a press release here on late Wednesday night that in response to the plea of the traders, the bandh has been postponed and a fresh date would be announced later.

The decision to put off the strike follows the request by the traders association and several commercial establishments that business would be hit if the bandh was observed. In a related development, Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi appealed to all politicians to do 'nothing' that would affect tourism in the union territory which is set to attract a large number of tourists during the run-up to the celebration of the New Year.

Wile asking Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to ensure this, Bedi, in a whatsapp message, said the beach and spiritual places here would see tourists from far and near. "We have made excellent law and order arrangements for the smooth visit of the tourists," she said.

In a veiled reference to the plan of some political parties to hold agitations to oppose the CAA and NCR, she said,"Tourism is at its peak and it is indeed splendid to see this and all political parties should do nothing to disturb the flow of tourists.". She also asked the Chief Minister to ensure this as she said tourism was a source of revenue for the government for the whole year and the economy of the Union Territory.

PTI COR NVG NVG.

