Following are the top stories at 6.30 pm:

NATION

DEL32 LD ARMYCHIEF Army Chief criticises those involved in violent protests over CAA; triggers criticism

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday criticised people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law, saying leadership is not about guiding masses, including students to carry out arson and violence, remarks that drew sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

DEL52 UP-LD CAA Security beefed up in UP for Friday prayers; notice to 372 for damaging public assets

Lucknow: Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week during protests against the amended citizenship law.

DEL49 POL-LD RAHUL-BJP Rahul master of lies; detention camps in Assam set up during Cong rule: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe at the prime minister, dubbing him as "joothon ka sardar" (master of lies) and saying detention camps in Assam were set up when the Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state.

DEL26 CITIZENSHIP-LD SHAH Oppn led by Cong created confusion over CAA, misled people: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

DEL47 CITIZENSHIP-BOLLYWOOD-APPEAL Anti-CAA protests: Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen and others ask for judicial probe into UP violence

New Delhi: Declaring that they don't support any form of vandalism, a group of film industry insiders, including Anurag Kashyap and Aparna Sen, on Thursday asked for an independent judicial probe into the violence against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

DEL31 CONG-NPR BJP govt trying to bring NRC in garb of NPR: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of bringing the National Register of Citizens in the garb of the National Population Register and claimed that questions related to the NRC will be asked in the pre-test forms for the NPR.

DEL34 GOVT-DETENTION CENTRES 'Detention centres set up in compliance with law, in cognizance of SC'

New Delhi: Detention centres were set up in different parts of the country in full compliance with law and with the Supreme Court's cognizance, sources said on Thursday.

DEL19 PM-LD SOLAR ECLIPSE PM catches glimpse of solar eclipse in Kozhikode thanks to live streaming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he could not witness the solar eclipse due to overcast skies in the national capital but managed to get glimpses in Kozhikode "and other parts on live stream".

FOREIGN

FGN13 PAK-SC-LD ARMY Pak govt files review petition in army chief's extension case

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision about legislation on the extension of service of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN9 UN-NEWS-REPORT Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN

United Nations: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. By Yoshita Singh

BUSINESS

DEL48 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee extends losses for 5th day, ends at 3-week low as high crude oil takes toll

Mumbai: The rupee erased its early gains to settle down by 4 paise at a three-week low of 71.31 against the US currency on Thursday, marking its fifth straight day of losses amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.

SPORTS

SPD8 SPO-CRI-ROHIT Playing aerial shots is not crime: Rohit

Mumbai: Playing flamboyant shots is not a "crime" if they translate into results, reckons batting maestro Rohit Sharma, who says youngsters should have the freedom to express themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.