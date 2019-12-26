Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI chargesheets 11 persons in two cases pertaining to Jat protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:14 IST
CBI chargesheets 11 persons in two cases pertaining to Jat protests
CBI Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has charged nine persons for rioting in connection with a breach in the Munak canal during the Jat reservation protests in 2016, officials said on Thursday. In its charge sheet filed in a Panchkula special court against the nine persons -- residents of Sonipat and Panipat -- the agency has accused them of rioting, obstructing the work of government officials and unlawful assembly among others.

Those chargesheeted are -- Rajesh, Satbir, Virender, Devender, Jagbir, Raj Kamal and Arun, all residents of Sonipat, and Jai Kishan and Satbir of Panipat, the officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed a separate charge sheet against two persons--Bhupender and Anil from Rohtak -- in connection with the arson at the Hari Bhumi press during the protests, they said.

The agency had registered a total of nine cases related to violence during the protests, the officials added. The breach in the Munak canal by alleged rioters demanding reservation for the Jat community had resulted in disruption of water supply to the national capital on February 21, 2016.

The Delhi Jal Board supplies around 900 MGD of water daily, out of which around 600 MGD of raw water comes from the Munak canal. Large-scale violence took place in Haryana in February 2016 as protesters demanded OBC quota for the Jat community in government jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen market attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen promised on Thursday to investigate a military operation this week that the United Nations said killed at least 17 civilians in the latest of three attacks this month on a market. The coalition has ...

Highest officer in uniform 'breached limits of institutional role': CPI(M) on Gen Rawat's comments

Left parties on Thursday slammed Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for criticising the anti-CAA protestors, and said as the highest officer in uniform he has breached the limit of his institutional role. CPIM urged that the General to apologise to...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivias government of ...

Inter-state drug racket busted; three held

Inter-state drug racket busted three held Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTI Three people were arrested here on Thursday for running an inter-state drugs racket, police said. A total of 150 gm of heroin and two kg of ganja, all worth Rs 15 lakh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019