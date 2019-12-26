Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalists slam attacks on media during CAA protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:33 IST
Journalists slam attacks on media during CAA protests

Journalists' organisations here on Thursday staged a demonstration against attacks on media persons during the coverage of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the high-handed behaviour of police. They also slammed the government's tendency to suspend of Internet during such agitations, and the recent advisories to news channels which warned against "anti-national attitudes".

Members of the Mumbai Press Club, Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Television Journalists Association, Bombay News Photographers Association, Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh and Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists held a candlelight vigil outside the Press Club. "The organisations representing journalists in Mumbai are concerned and distressed at the widescale attacks on media persons covering the current protests.... We condemn both law enforcement agencies as well as private players who have been trying to curb the right of media persons and networks to report freely," they said in a statement.

Omar Rashid, a journalist of The Hindu in Lucknow, was detained by the police without any reason and was threatened and subjected to communal slurs, the statement claimed. Seven journalists in Mangalore in Karnataka were detained for no reason and their video equipment was snatched away, it said.

Arun Shankar and Vaisakh Jayapalan of the Matrubhumi News were seriously injured when covering the protests near Delhi Gate in the national capital, the journalists said. Dinesh R and Wasim Sayeed of Asianet News were attacked during the protests by Jamia Milia Islamia students, the statement said. Wasim, who was seriously injured in stone-pelting, had to be admitted to a hospital, it added.

The police and government authorities as well as the protesters must "let media do their duty", the journalists said. The statement also slammed the Information & Broadcasting Ministry for issuing "advisories".

"In another dangerous trend, the I&B Ministry, in the guise of clamping down on `inflammatory' reporting, has issued at least two `advisories to TV channels threatening action. "The advisories warn against `anti-national attitudes' and `anything affecting the integrity of the nation' catch- all phrases that can be easily used to silence news networks that are inconvenient to the government standpoint," the statement said.

The protesting journalists also said the "trend" of suspending Internet during protests "is a regressive and anti-democratic measure". "Courts have recognized access to the Internet as a basic right," the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties slam Army chief's CAA remarks, demand apology

Opposition parties on Thursday hit out at Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat after he publicly criticised people leading protests over the new citizenship law and demanded an apology from him, saying he breached the limit of his institutional role....

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena Thane MunicipalCorporation to shift accounts from Axis Bank....

.

The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115 EXPECTED STORIES ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEWI listened to my inner self during time away from team Rahane By Kushan Sar...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm NATION DEL72 2NDLDALL ARMYCHIEF Army chief Rawats comments on CAA, NRC protests triggers row Opposition attacks himEds Updating with Army clarification New Delhi, Dec 26 PTI Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019