Maha: Man kills ex-girlfriend, makes it look like suicide

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his former girlfriend and making it look like a suicide abetted by her husband, police said here on Thursday. The police on Wednesday arrested Sachin Gaikwad, a resident of MHADA colony in Maharashtra's Jalna city, for killing his former girlfriend Deepali Ramesh Shindge who was found dead near a railway track on December 21, inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale said.

The 20-year-old victim's body was found near a railway track along with a suicide note, her cellphone and two- wheeler, the officer said. In the suicide note as well as the text messages to her father, the victim allegedly blamed her husband Avinash Wanjare, for harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, he said.

The victim had clandestinely married Wanjare six months ago, he added. The police arrested Wanjarebased on a complaint registered by the victim's father, he added.

However, the post-mortem report revealed thatthe woman had died of severe head injuries inflicted by a blunt object. During the course of investigation, the police found that Gaikwad, a married man, was having an affair with the deceased and had been absconding since her death.

On scanning the CCTV footage from the area, the police found that Gaikwad had taken the victim on the two-wheeler the day she died, the official said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that on December 21, he had taken the victim to Iniwadi, where he killed her after a heated argument, and later abandoned the body near the railway track to make it look like a suicide, he said.

Gaikwad also forged the suicide and messaged the victim's father from her cellphone, he added. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code..

