Gujarat HC awards death penalty to convict for raping a minor

The Gujarat High Court on Friday awarded death sentence to a convict in connection with raping and murdering a minor in Surat.

The man identified as Anil Yadav had brutally raped and murdered a three-year-old baby girl last year in October. Further details are awaited in this regard.

The Parliament had last year passed stringent legislation prescribing a death penalty to those convicted for raping a girl below the age of 12 years and made laws against such sexual offences harsher.

