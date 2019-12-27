Gujarat HC awards death penalty to convict for raping a minor
The Gujarat High Court on Friday awarded death penalty to a convict in connection with raping and murdering a minor in Surat.
The man identified as Anil Yadav had brutally raped and murdered a three-year-old baby girl last year in October. Further details are awaited in this regard.
The Parliament had last year passed stringent legislation prescribing a death penalty to those convicted for raping a girl below the age of 12 years and made laws against such sexual offences harsher.
