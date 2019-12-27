Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:09 IST
AP cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital

AP cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital (Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Dec 27 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly told his colleagues there was no hurry to undertake the exercise, which has created some unrest among people. Before firming up its decision on the capital and related issues, the government would constitute another high-powered committee to study the report of the experts committee and also the soon to be submitted report of an international consultancy firm, Cabinet sources said.

Though there was anticipation that the government might take a decision on the capital, based on a report submitted by a six-member committee of experts, headed by retired IAS officer G N Rao, the Cabinet only decided to wait for the report of Boston Consulting Group, the sources said. The Cabinet, however, discussed the recommendations of the G N Rao committee.

The government had engaged the international consultancy firm to study various aspects related to the development of the state capital, the costs involved and other factors. BCG had submitted an interim report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a few days ago,suggesting that a "brownfield capital would be best suited rather than a "greenfield capital" that involves huge costs.

The BCG reportedly referred to the capitals of various countries like Brazil, Sri Lanka and how they were developed. "For a state like ours, the BCG felt a brownfield capital will do, where the cost of development will be minimal, a top official told PTI.

BCG is expected to submit its final report on January 3, 2020, after which the government will constitute a high- powered committee with bureaucrats to analyse the reports of the G N Rao committee and the international consultancy firm. The high-powered committee will submit its recommendations to the state government, based on which a final call on the state capital and related issues will be taken, according to Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

"We will also take the views of the farmers, who gave up fertile agricultural land for the development of Amaravati and listen to their grievances before taking a final call on the capital issue, Nani told a media briefing after the cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals, on the lines of South Africa, as decentralization was a real concept.

The existing capital Amaravati, which is only in the basic stages of development, could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had hinted. This, however, triggered an agitation in the Amaravati region with farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city taking to the streets demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate AP's capital.

Opposition parties too have opposed the Chief Ministers idea..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Miller named event ambassador of Tata Mumbai Marathon

Seven-time Olympic medallist and nine-time World Champion, American gymnast Shannon Miller was on Friday named the international event ambassador for the 17thedition of Tata Mumbai Marathon. The marathon will be held in the city on January ...

Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Moscow, Dec 27 AFP Russia on Friday formally contested a four-year ban from major sporting events over doping violations that President Vladimir Putin has condemned as unjust, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said. In accordance wi...

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the womens boxing trials for next years Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts here on Fri...

Public comments invited on draft Petroleum Bill

The public has until 21 February 2020 to comment on the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the proposed Bill aims to strike a balance between the need to attract investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019