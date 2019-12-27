J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

The Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector here on Friday. The ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan started at around 1:15 pm today by firing small arms and shelling with mortar.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Further details are awaited.

