Transformation of cities' character needed, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said focus must be on transforming the character of cities and not just on cleanliness. He was speaking at a meeting to review civic issues in Mumbai.

Mumbai is an important metropolis on the global map and it needs "beautification and not just concretisation" through a unified approach to upgrade roads, footpaths, traffic, gardens, markets, educational centres, health, sanitation etc, he said. He said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded.

"Focus must be on transforming the character of the city, not just on cleanliness. Overall development of the city must be the focus," he said..

