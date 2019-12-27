Youth falls into well, rescue operations on

A youth fell into a well in the Bansdroni area of the city and was trapped inside for more than four hours on Friday evening, police said. Rescue operations are on to pull the youth out of the well, they said.

The youth accidentally fell into the pond in the Basdroni area of South Kolkata. "Rescue operations are on. Divers have also been pressed into action and efforts are on to pull the youth out of the well," a local TMC councillor said.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas has reached the spot and is looking after the rescue operations, they added..

