Overwhelmed with love & affection showered by people: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister- designate Hemant Soren on Friday said that he was overwhelmed with the love and affection showered by the people of the state. He requested the people not to present him flower bouquets.

"I am overwhelmed by peoples love and honour. But, I pray with folded-hands to everyone, instead of flower bouquets, please give me books full of knowledge---any book of your choice. I feel very bad not to take care of your flowers," Soren tweeted. Soren will take oath as chief minister on December 29 here in the presence of several senior political leaders, chief ministers, ex-CMs, industry captains and renowned personalities.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member assembly. Three JVM-P MLAs and one each of the NCP and CPI-ML have also extended support to the three party alliance..

