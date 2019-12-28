Yogi inspects night shelters in Varanasi, distributes blankets to people
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected night shelters in Varanasi and distributed blankets to the occupants amid the biting cold wave in the region.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected night shelters in Varanasi and distributed blankets to the occupants amid the biting cold wave in the region. The Chief Minister arrived here and chaired a review meeting on the law and order situation in the state. After the meeting, Adityanath paid a visit to the night shelters and interacted with the people residing there, before distributing blankets.
Adityanath then visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers. Following this, the Chief Minister reviewed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Varanasi constituency.
The 'Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Vistarikaran-Saundarayakaran Yojana' (Kashi Vishwanath Temple Extension and Beautification Plan) is an ambitious project that includes roads and beautification spread over around 39 thousand square metres at Baba Vishwanath temple and nearby areas. With the construction of the corridor, the temple complex will get direct and seamless connectivity with the river Ganga. (ANI)
