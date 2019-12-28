Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of Odisha collector's PA fished out of reservoir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Malkangiri
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:17 IST
Body of Odisha collector's PA fished out of reservoir

The body of the personal assistant of Malkangiri district collector was fished out of a reservoir in Odisha on Saturday, police said. The body of Deb Narayan Panda, who was PA of district Collector Manish Agarwal, was recovered from the reservoir of Sitaguda Dam which is located seven kilometres from the District Collectorate, a police officer said.

Panda's wife had lodged a missing complaint with the Malkangiri police station after he did not return home on Friday night, he said. Local residents found Panda's motorbike, helmet and mobile phone near the dam, the officer said.

The cause of death can be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhav Charan Naik said. "My husband was depressed for the last three days but did not reveal anything. I suspect he was under severe work pressure. There was no disturbance in our family life," Panda's wife said.

District Collector Manish Agarwal was not available for comment. Several officials have visited Panda's residence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban attack kills 10 Afghan soldiers in Helmand

By Representative Image At least 10 members of the Afghan armed forces and four others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near an army checkpoint in Sangin district of the southern Helmand province in the wee hours of Saturday, the ar...

'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who were informers of British during the freedom movement were questioning the legacy of the Congress. Gehlot, while addressing party work...

Maha: FIR lodged against contractor for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against a private contractor for allegedly constructing illegal structures in suburban Kalina, police said on Saturday. The BMCs HEast ward on Friday lodged an FIR against private co...

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension. The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kongs boundary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019