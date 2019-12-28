Cong worker breaches security cordon to reach dais where Priyanka was seated in Lucknow
As the 135th Foundation Day programmes of the Congress were underway at the party's Uttar Pradesh headquarters here, a party worker broke the security cordon and reached the stage to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to eyewitnesses, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was seated on the dais, party worker Gurmeet Singh reached the stage by breaking her security cordon.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and security personnel tried to stop the man, but Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held his hand and stopped him from being pushed down. She also spoke to Singh, who gave a memorabilia to her.
According to Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh, Gurmeet is a resident of Kanpur and has been associated with the party for a long time. Congress leaders saw the incident as a security breach of Priyanka Gandhi.
