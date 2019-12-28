Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:38 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm:

NATION DEL17 UP-MEERUT-LD-COP

Row over SP telling protestors 'to go to Pak', he claims they were raising slogans praising Pakistan Meerut: A row erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying that protestors who had hit streets against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions.

DEL15 CONG-3RDLD RAHUL

Rahul slams govt over NPR, NRC; says it is 'DeMo no. 2', will be more disastrous New Delhi: On the Congress' 135th foundation day, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the National Population Register and the proposed NRC, terming the exercises "notebandi no. 2" and warning that they will be more disastrous than demonetisation.

DEL16 UP-LD PRIYANKA

Country fighting against idealogy that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that at present the country was fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle.

CAL6 AS-CITIZENSHIP-RAHUL

Fear Assam might return to path of violence due to BJP's policies: Rahul Gandhi Guwahati (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Assam might return to the path of violence due to policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

DEL20 EDITORS GUILD-MALVIYA

Editors Guild slams BJP's IT cell head for 'offensive' online poll on journalist New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India slammed BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an "offensive" online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary over the matter.

DEL19 RAIL-LD TEJAS

IRCTC to launch Tejas train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Jan 17 New Delhi: The second privately operated IRCTC's premium Tejas train, which will ply between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

DEL18 DL-3RDLD WEATHER

Delhi plunges to below 2 deg C in parts of Delhi; coldest day of season New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, officials said.

CAL7 WB-CITIZENSHIP-TMC-SIT-IN

TMC stages sit-ins against NRC, CAA across West Bengal Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday staged sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

MDS6 KL-CITIZENSHIP-2NDLD MAHARALLY

Cong takes out 'Maha rally' in Kerala demanding suspension of CAA Thiruvananthapuram: Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, demanding suspension of the law and to stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

DEL13 BIZ-FM-BANKS Banks instructed to clear pending vigilance cases against officials: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday instructed public sector banks to clear pending vigilance cases against their officials for alleged malpractices.

FOREIGN FGN15 SOMALIA-6THLD BLAST

Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu Mogadishu: A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead, many of them university students, officials said.

FGN8 PAK-MUSHARRAF

Lahore High Court returns Musharraf's application against his conviction Islamabad: The Lahore High Court has returned Pakistan's former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's application challenging the death sentence handed to him by a special court in a high treason case, citing non-availability of the full bench due to winter vacations.

