Arunachal Guv encourages people to continue with cleanliness

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Saturday urged the people of the state to continue with the cleanliness drives initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, saying such campaigns are fit for paying tributes to the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary. Leading a cleanliness drive at the Government Upper Primary School at B sector here, the governor said that work in schools is a social responsibility.

Such positive activities would help in inculcating a sense of cleanliness and hygiene amongst the young students. He also emphasized that cleanliness drives should be regularly organized in offices, public places, and educational institutes.

The governor also expressed happiness that the people of the state have been willingly participating and organizing cleanliness drives. Raj Bhavan officials and staff also took part in the cleanliness drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

