MyGov users cross 1cr-mark, PMO hails website as vibrant centre for ideas

As MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform, reached one crore registered users, the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said the website has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insight. It said five years ago, @mygovindia began its journey with a vision to offer a platform for the voice and views of the people of India.

"It has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insights. Congrats on this milestone," the PMO said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, MyGov tweeted about the number of registered users . "As we welcome a new year & new decade - we resolve to make this platform bigger, bolder, better," it said.

It also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring and guiding it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

