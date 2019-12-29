Pejwar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is dead
Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji ofPejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on Sunday after abrief illness, math sources said
One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal afew days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came onSunday morning, they said
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of theseer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the PejawarMath heads.
