PM condoles death of Pejawar math seer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnatka, hailing him as a powerhouse of service and spirituality. "Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

The 88-year old seer, one of the prominent religious leaders of South India, died at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Sunday morning after a brief illness. "I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said.

PTI GMS VS VS.

