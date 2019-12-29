Protest march in Pune against CAA, NRC

Hundreds of people took out a march in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. The protesters shouted slogans against the new citizenship law and held placards with messages like "We reject Modi Made Holocaust", "We Reject CAA and NRC", "Stop dividing India" and "Boycott CAA and NRC".

The march, organised by various outfits, included some Left outfits and Muslim organisations, under the aegis of CAA and NRC Virodhi Maharally Niyojan Samiti, began at Golibar Maidan in the city's Cantonment area and concluded at the divisional commissioner's office. The protesters also shoutedslogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Heavy police bandobast was deployed to maintain law and order in the city. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan..

