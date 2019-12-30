Mexican national held without visa, passport

A 36-year-old Mexican national was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal

without visa and passport, a senior official said Monday. Eben Ezer Preciado Marquez from Mexico City was stopped by at Sonauli for routine checking when he was on his way to Nepal from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested by the immigration department as he was not carrying a visa and passport, Sonauli Kotwali Incharge Inspector Vijay Raj Singh said. A case has been registered, he added.

Sonauli is located along the Indo-Nepal Border and is a transit point between India and Nepal.

