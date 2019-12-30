5 inter-state smugglers arrested with 67 bovines in Jammu

Five inter-state smugglers were arrested and 67 bovines were seized in two separate incidents here, officials said on Monday.

Based on a tip off, police teams intercepted four trucks at Jhajjar Kotli and Nagrota areas, and seized 67 bovines which were being smuggled to Kashmir Valley on Sunday night, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Mudissar Ahmed, Sahir and Hamid, residents of Kashmir, Javed, a resident of Jammu, and Nazeer, a native of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered.

