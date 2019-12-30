Cong will amend CAA on coming to power: Pawan Khera

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday said on coming to power his party would change the recent amendments in the citizenship law and include Muslim refugees too from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan among the beneficiaries of law. While talking to mediapersons here, Khera said if Congress comes to power, it would remove “non-muslims” word from the Citizenship Amendment Act from the newly changed law.

The Congress spokesperson said the BJP government had brought CAA for diverting the attention of the public from real issues including lack of women safety and security and economic slowdown in the country. PTI DJI RAX

