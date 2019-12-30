S N Gupta appointed new CID chief

In a minor reshuffle in the IPScadre, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed SiddhiNath Gupta as the new Additional Director General of Policeof the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), an officalorder said

Ajoy Kumar who was the IGP (1) of the CID would be thenew ADGP of the Counter Insurgengy Force (CIF), it said

Jawed Shamim the Additional Commissioner 1 (AdlCP1) ofKolkata Police will take over as the Special Commissioner(SplCP1) of the force while Additional Commissioner 2 (AdlCP2)Ajey Mukund Ranade was appointed the new ADGP (Planning) ofWest Bengal Police.

