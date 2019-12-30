25 cows found dead in Banda shelter

Twenty five cows were found at a cow shelter in Khaptihaklan of Palani tehsil in Banda district here. They apparently died of hunger and cold. The matter came to light when Palani SDM Mansoor Ahmed suddenly arrived at the Gaushala on Sunday. The government-aided gaushala is run by a NGO.

The bodies of dead cows were found scattered and dogs were eating remains of some of them. Those alive, their condition was pathetic due to lack of fodder. "The condition of this gaushala is very bad. There is no proper arrangement for the food of the cows. I will report it to the DM so that action could be taken on this matter," Ahmed said. (ANI)

