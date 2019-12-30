Honey trap:MP minister for stern punishment to powerful people

Madhya Pradesh General Administration Minister Govind Singh on Monday demanded that names of politicians and bureaucrats, if they are found to be involved in the infamous honey trap cum sex racket case, be put in the public domain to set an example. He sought severe punishment for those holding higher posts, if they are found to be complicit in the case.

"People emulate those holding top posts. If the role of politicians or top bureaucrats come to the fore (in the honey trap case), they should be exposed," the minister told reporters. Singh was responding to a query on some reporters which alleged that police are hushing up the investigation against some powerful persons.

"If people holding high postsare involved in such deeds, they should be punished severely. Police should not be lax," the minister said, The honey trap racket was busted in mid-September after superintendent engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Harbhajan Singh, who now stands suspended. Singh had approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs 3 crore from him.

Police have so far arrested Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45) - who all are in judicial custody..

