Tamil Nadu: Protest held against CAA in Chennai

People from different organizations held a protest rally against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Chennai.

Amid heavy security, the protestors also raised slogans against the central government.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.