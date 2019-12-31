7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI)Seven members of the notorious inter-state 'Ghuman' (nomadic) gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over the past few months detected, police said on Tuesday. A total of 150 gm of gold ornaments, 400 gm of silver and other valuables, all worth Rs 6.55 lakh, was seized from the seven, the police said.

The gang members, all native of West Bengal and presently residing in Maharashtra, committed eight house- breaking offences here in October and November this year, and similar crimes in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the police said. A special team using high-end technology and human intelligence information system worked for two months and visited six states and identified the movements of the offenders in Akola of Maharashtra and Shimla, Rachakonda Police CommissionerMaheshM Bhagwat told reporters.

The seven were caught on Monday when they again came to the city and planned to commit offences, he said. The families of the gang were nomadic, and they used to move from different states while the accused used to commit crime by wearing minimal clothings, the police said..

