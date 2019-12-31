J-K Lt Governor extends New Year greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the eve of New Year. In his message, Murmu observed that the New Year is a perfect occasion to resolve and direct our best efforts to work collectively for ushering in a new era of development and build a brighter tomorrow for the coming generations.

“Let us all rejoice and celebrate this occasion to mark the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and be a torch-bearer of peace and prosperity”, the L-G remarked. He wished the people a bright and happy New Year and prayed that 2020 would bring sustained peace and normalcy, which would promote progress, prosperity and well being of all sections of the society.

