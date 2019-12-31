Maha: Man working in brick kiln found dead, owner booked

A brick kiln owner was booked after the body of a man was found in Khalapur in Maharashtra's Thane district and the deceased's kin alleged he was tortured as a bonded labourer, police said on Tuesday. The family of Vinod Waghamre claimed Khandu Mali had forced him to work as a bonded labourer in his brick kiln, an official said.

"The family has alleged Mali took Waghmare to Karjat on December 25 for some work. Waghmare's body was found in Khalapur the next day and his mother filed a complaint. We have booked Mali under Bonded Labour Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far," said the Khalapur police station official. Waghmare's family members on Tuesday felicitated senior inspector Sujata Tanawade for taking prompt action in the case..

