Mayawati questions silence of Priyanka Gandhi on death of infants in Kota

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the death of infants in Rajasthan's Kota district and said she should have met the women who had lost their children due to the "laxity" of the Ashok Gehlot government there. In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Rajasthan government for the death of infants.

"The death of 100 children in Rajasthan's Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable," she charged in a tweet. "But, what is more, saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress and especially its lady general secretary maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better that like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party's government," she said.

The BSP chief also said, "If the Congress general secretary does not meet mothers of the deceased children, then her meeting with aggrieved family members of UP will be construed as pure theatrics and political self-interest, which the public of UP should be wary of." At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month.

Later in a statement, Mayawati said, "The BSP has been opposing the divisive CAA/NRC while the Congress is trying to derive political mileage. This is extremely unfortunate." The party chief also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Elaborate discussions were held on candidate selection, the statement said.

