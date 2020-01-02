VVIP choppers case: IT dept raids multiple locations in Delhi, Pune
The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Pune in connection with a tax-evasion probe linked to the multi-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case, officials said. They said the raids were being conducted against an accused named in the case and his relative and a prominent Pune-based industrialist.
About 30 premises were raided by tax department sleuths in coordination with local police in the two cities, they said. The searches against the two, they said, are a result of certain disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, an accused arrested in the VVIP choppers scam.
Saxena was arrested by Enforcement Directorate after he was deported from Dubai last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
