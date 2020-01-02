AAP seeks special session of Punjab Assembly on CAA

The AAP on Thursday demanded that the Congress led government in Punjab call a special session of the Assembly to adopt a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The main opposition party in the state also urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

AAP legislator and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the chief minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting and also decide upon calling a special session of Vidhan Sabha in order to adopt a resolution against the CAA as done by the Kerala Assembly. Cheema said "the Modi government at the Centre imposed these controversial laws, which were aimed at dividing the country and spreading bitterness among the diverse communities".

He further said that a delegation of AAP would meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh to convey the same.

