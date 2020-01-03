Delhi: Cancer patient jumps in front of metro, saved after driver applies brakes

A 52-year-old man suffering from throat cancer jumped in front of an approaching train at Delhi's Jhilmil Metro Station on Friday but the driver applied brakes and saved his life. "A man named Kishan Lal jumped in front of a train at Jhilmil Metro but was saved as the train stopped before hitting him. He is suffering from throat cancer for the past six years," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Metro) stated.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man committed suicide at South-West Delhi's Ghitorni Metro Station at 11:55 am today. "Deceased is Nitin Chandok, resident of C Block Saket, 42 yrs old, worked at a private company. The reason not yet known, no suicide note found," the DCP stated. (ANI)

