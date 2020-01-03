Policy should be framed against illegal construction: Yogi

A policy is needed against illegal construction in commercial and residential buildings in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. While reviewing a presentation of the Housing and Urban Development department, he said public opinion should also be taken on the matter and then the illegal construction should be destroyed.

He said the accountability of those who permitted the illegal colonies to set up should also be fixed. The chief minister said a concrete plan should be made for all towns in the state and special care should be taken for providing all basic facilities there.

On the parking issue in commercial buildings, he said that additional arrangements of 8-10 cranes along with traffic police should be made in every city. Wherever vehicles are being parked on the roads, they should be penalized, he added.

