Dantewada : Devati Karma's security personnel shoots himself

Security personnel deployed to guard Congress leader Devati Mahendra Karma, allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday night. The deceased identified as 30-year-old Aashoram Kashyap allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest from his AK-47 service rifle. The incident took place at Karma's residence.

The post-mortem is being conducted at the district hospital. Further, details are awaited

