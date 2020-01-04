Dantewada : Devati Karma's security personnel shoots himself
A security personnel deployed to guard Congress leader Devati Mahendra Karma, allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday night.
Security personnel deployed to guard Congress leader Devati Mahendra Karma, allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday night. The deceased identified as 30-year-old Aashoram Kashyap allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest from his AK-47 service rifle. The incident took place at Karma's residence.
The post-mortem is being conducted at the district hospital. Further, details are awaited
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.