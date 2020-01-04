Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plaints against 19 MPs rejected over procedure; Naidu calls for awareness about Ethics panel rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 13:45 IST
Plaints against 19 MPs rejected over procedure; Naidu calls for awareness about Ethics panel rules

The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha rejected complaints against 19 MPs as they were filed without following prescribed procedures, prompting Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct officials to create awareness among the public about the functioning of the panel, sources said. A proposal has also been moved to Ethics Committee Chairman Prabhat Jha to re-examine the present rules regarding admission of complaints against MPs.

Naidu's direction came after a review of the functioning of the Ethics Committee last week. During the meeting, it came to his notice that 22 complaints against 19 members of Rajya Sabha during the last four years had to be returned by the Committee without examination, the sources said.

This was done since complaints were not made in accordance with the prescribed procedure, they said. The Ethics Committee of the Upper House oversees the conduct of members and examines complaints of unethical conduct to enable its effective functioning.

The complaints against 19 Rajya Sabha members of eight major parties from both the ruling and opposition benches, besides two independent members, were not taken up for preliminary examination by the Ethics Committee as they were not directly addressed to the authorities mentioned under Rule 295, the sources said. Of these 22 complaints, 13 were referred to the RS secretariat by the Department of Personnel and Training, four each by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Lok Sabha secretariat, and one by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, on being addressed to them by the complainants.

Now the Rajya Sabha secretariat has forwarded a proposal to the Ethics Committee Chairman to re-examine the present rules regarding admission of complaints. As per Rule 295 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States', any person can make a complaint of unethical conduct against a member of the House in writing either to the Ethics Committee or an officer authorized by the Committee, officials said.

The sources said the Committee can also take up such matters suo moto. Under Rule 296, the Ethics Committee may take up the complaints about preliminary inquiry, if it is made in proper form. Under Rule 303, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha may refer any question involving unethical conduct and other misconduct of a member to the Committee for examination, investigation, and report.

Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, the first of it's kind for legislatures in the country, was set up in 1997 to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of the members as an internal self-regulatory mechanism. The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has so far submitted ten reports, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand on the chase after Labuschagne's double ton in Sydney

Sydney, Jan 4 AFP New Zealand made a secure start after a Marnus Labuschagne double century lifted Australia to a massive 454 first innings total in the third Test on Saturday. The rock-solid number three reached his highest Test score of 2...

Iranian ambassador to UN says Soleimani death an 'act of war': US media

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations described the killing of one of his countrys top generals as an act of war, US media reported late Friday. The death of Quds Force commander Major General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad was the most ...

Ash Barty gets tough draw in her home Brisbane tournament

Brisbane, Jan 4 AP No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty will begin the new year with a tough draw at the Brisbane International. Shes one of six Grand Slam champions in her half of the draw. There are three others her quarter at her home tournament....

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020