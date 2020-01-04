Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scholarship scam: CBI court sends 3 accused to judicial custody till Jan 8

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:41 IST
Scholarship scam: CBI court sends 3 accused to judicial custody till Jan 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three men arrested in connection with the over Rs 220-crore scholarship scam were on Saturday remanded to CBI custody till January 8, an agency spokesperson said. The investigative agency had Friday arrested former superintendent grade-II, Department of Higher Education (dealing with the disbursement of scholarship) Arvind Rajta, vice chairman of KC group of institutions, Hitesh Gandhi and former head cashier at Central Bank of India, SP Singh.

The three accused were produced before the court in Shimla on Saturday which remanded them to CBI custody till Wednesday, the spokesperson told PTI. The agency had argued that their custody was required for interrogation to collect more evidence in the case.

The CBI had registered a case on the Himachal Pradesh government's request and further notification from the Government of India on May 7, 2019, against unknown persons. It was alleged that serious irregularities took place in disbursal of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships of more than Rs 220 crore from 2013-14 to 2016-17 under state and central government-sponsored schemes for SC/ST/OBC/MC students by the Himachal Department of Education.

It was further alleged that the income and caste certificates of the students were not genuine. The CBI had earlier conducted searches at the location of 21 private institutes. In the beginning, the probe was conducted by Himachal police but later it was handed over to the CBI as the scam was found in other states too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

LeT militant arrested in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said. Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of B...

UPDATE 6-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...

RBI nod for rehabilitation benefits to J-K bank borrowers hit by recent events

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday said the RBI has permitted lenders to extend the rehabilitation benefits applicable to the borrowers affected by disturbanceevents in the union territory of JK. The Reserve Bank of India RBI has allowed th...

ISL: Kerala, Hyderabad look to break winless run

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Hyderabad is currently rock bottom wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020